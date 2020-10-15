Metropolitan Planning Organization votes to adjust plan for crossing of I-27 and South Loop 335

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The group that prioritizes transportation projects in the metro area voted today to adjust its plans to make the crossing of Interstate-27 and South Loop 335 easier to navigate.
The other major crossing is where Helium Road currently intersects I-40 west of Amarillo.
The board of the Metropolitan Planning Organization voted to only partially develop that in the near future.
The money for the rest of the project would go to the I-27 crossing to allow vehicles to move between Loop 335 and I-27 without stopping at traffic lights.
Board member and Amarillo City Manager Jared Miller said the crossing is where the squeeze in traffic would be, and that’s the primary bypass to keep excess traffic out of downtown.
