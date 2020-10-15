Longtime Lubbock ER Doctor in ICU, on ventilator battling COVID-19

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas College of Emergency Physicians has reported that a well-known Emergency Medicine Specialist with more than 30 years experience serving in West Texas is in Intensive Care and has been placed on a ventilator in a tough fight with COVID-19.
TCEP President Robert Hancock says the nonprofit organization is saddened and concerned to report the condition of Dr. Juan Fitz, an Emergency Medicine Specialist affiliated with Covenant Medical Center.
With 34 years in his field, Fitz has been called “a hero of emergency medicine” by the American College of Emergency Physicians in 2008.
A graduate of the Texas Tech University Health Science Center School Of Medicine in 1986, Fitz has long been active in promoting and supporting the field of emergency medicine among the larger medical community and the public. Fitz has served as a board member of the Texas College of Emergency Physicians and on TCEP’s Legislative and Section Affairs Committee, as well as working as a spokesperson of ACEP’s Public Relations Committee.
Hancock asks for everyone to keep Dr. Fitz “in your thoughts and prayers as he continues his fight.”
