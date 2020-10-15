Keep Amarillo Clean hosting Mesa Verde Neighborhood Cleanup this weekend

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Keep Amarillo Clean is hosting a cleanup of the Mesa Verde Neighborhood this weekend.
The event will take place between 9:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 17 at the Bykota Baptist Church located at 4022 Northeast 26th.
Keep Amarillo Clean is asking for volunteers to cleanup streets, alleys, and move bulky items from alleys to roll-off dumpsters.
Volunteers should wear full shoes, proper clothes, masks and maintain social distancing. Bags and gloves will also help.
If you would like to volunteer, call (806) 678-4615.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.