Keep Amarillo Clean hosting Mesa Verde Neighborhood Cleanup this weekend
Amarillo Independent School District is partnering with Keep Amarillo Clean for National Cleanup Day this Saturday. (Source: Keep Amarillo Clean Facebook)
By Kaitlin Johnson | October 15, 2020 at 10:13 AM CDT - Updated October 15 at 10:13 AM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Keep Amarillo Clean is hosting a cleanup of the Mesa Verde Neighborhood this weekend.

The event will take place between 9:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 17 at the Bykota Baptist Church located at 4022 Northeast 26th.

Keep Amarillo Clean is asking for volunteers to cleanup streets, alleys, and move bulky items from alleys to roll-off dumpsters.

Volunteers should wear full shoes, proper clothes, masks and maintain social distancing. Bags and gloves will also help.

If you would like to volunteer, call (806) 678-4615.

