Hodgetown adapts to pandemic life, plans to continue non-baseball events going forward

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The pandemic has freed up Hodgetown’s calendar, allowing management to experiment with events other than baseball games.
Hodgetown was designed to be a multi-purpose event venue, but with the Sod Poodle’s great 2019 success, stadium management said they hadn’t had the opportunity to put on as many non-baseball events as they would have liked.
In 2019, they offered about 38 non-baseball activities at the stadium. This year, they have been working to exceed this number and accelerate the effort that goes into planning, organizing and hosting other events.
“Having a free calendar basically from Aug., Sept. and Oct., that’s when it really gave us the opportunity,” said Hodgetown President and General Manager Tony Ensor. “So COVID really accelerated that process. I wouldn’t say it created the process, but it definitely accelerated it.”
Most importantly, Hodgetown was glad to offer a sense of community through their movie nights, concerts and other events.
They hope to continue this even as the pandemic subsides.
“Even when we’re back to normal in 2021, we’ve got a Sod Poodles season that’s going great, we still plan on doing things like concerts and things like movie nights and all the other events that are now possible," said Ensor.
These events have been vital to Hodgetown’s survival.
“What it has allowed us to do, is it has allowed us to keep our employees working and employed," he said. “It’s allowed us to bring back hundreds of part time employees who are typically here. Our ushers, our ticket takers... so it’s allowed us to do a lot of good things for our employees.”
Hodgetown will host a Halloween movie night on Oct. 17 and their final outdoor event will be a Flatland Calvary concert on Oct. 23.
The city of Amarillo is not allowed to impose any restrictions stricter than those of Governor Abbott’s.
Although activities will have to remain at 50-percent capacity, complete cancellation is up to the host’s discretion.
At the time, it does not appear that Hodgetown has any plans of cancelling their final events.
