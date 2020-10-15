Health organizations to host virtual discussion on grief

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Area health organizations are teaming up for a virtual discussion on grief Friday.
BSA Hospice of the Souhwest, Amarillo College, Panhandle Behavioral Health Alliance and WTAMU will host a virtual screening of the documentary “Speaking Grief” followed by a panel discussion “aimed at creating a more grief-aware society.”
“When the people we love die, it hurts,” said Deborah Andrews, Bereavement Coordinator with BSA Hospice. “It’s important that we know how to deal with those feelings and that we’re having healthy conversations about grief that help our friends and family members who are going through the grieving process.”
Organizers said continuing education credits will be offered to social workers and other related professionals who attend the event.
The virtual event is free and open to the public. The discussion begins at 1:00 p.m. Friday, October 16.
Registration is required to attend. Those interested can RSVP online here.
