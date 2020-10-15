Fugitive wanted for evading arrest in a motor vehicle

Fugitive wanted for evading arrest in a motor vehicle
Delacruz (Source: APD)
By Bailie Myers | October 15, 2020 at 9:35 AM CDT - Updated October 15 at 9:35 AM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police are asking for help locating a fugitive wanted for evading arrest in a motor vehicle.

The man, 33-year-old Joshua Logan Delacruz, is wanted by the Potter County Sheriff’s Office.

He is described as 5-foot-10-inches tall, weighs 130 pounds and has brown eyes and hair.

If you know Joshua’s location, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400. You can also submit an online tip.

You could earn a reward of $300 if your anonymous tip leads to his arrest.

Amarillo Crime Stoppers - Fugitive of the Week Amarillo Crime Stoppers "Fugitive of the Week" is Joshua Logan Delacruz....

Posted by Amarillo Crime Stoppers on Thursday, October 15, 2020

Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.