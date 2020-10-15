AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police are asking for help locating a fugitive wanted for evading arrest in a motor vehicle.
The man, 33-year-old Joshua Logan Delacruz, is wanted by the Potter County Sheriff’s Office.
He is described as 5-foot-10-inches tall, weighs 130 pounds and has brown eyes and hair.
If you know Joshua’s location, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400. You can also submit an online tip.
You could earn a reward of $300 if your anonymous tip leads to his arrest.
