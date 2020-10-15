Doppler Dave Is Watching Temperatures Closely Tonight

Temperatures are running about 30 degrees cooler today as autumn air returned behind last night’s cold front. Cool north winds were present early, but winds are diminishing and highs today are in the low to mid 60s. Temperatures will fall quickly and sharply after sunset and may approach the freezing mark overnight. A Frost Advisory has been issued for the NW portion of the area and lows may be near freezing in Amarillo. After the coldest morning of the season so far, tomorrow will turn out nicely with sunny skies and highs in the upper 60s