Dalhart ISD suspends voluntary remote learning

DALHART, Texas (KFDA) - Dalhart ISD has suspended voluntary remote learning across the district with the exception of the elementary campus.
The district says this decision was made considering the support students need with teachers, and the district believes this is in the best academic, social and emotional interests of students.
All students who are currently enrolled in Dalhart ISD are expected to return to campuses for in-person instruction no later than Monday, Oct. 19.
Students who are quarantined or have a documented medical condition will continue a plan with campus administration for virtual learning.
The district says other alternatives that are available include contacting other districts to transfer for remote learning, using a homeschool program or enroll in a private or charter school that offers remote learning.
