Last night’s cold front has blown well into our area this morning, dropping our temperatures, and kicking up the winds. We could wind gusts upwards of 30-40 mph as we go throughout the morning, however winds will calm as we go throughout the day. Temperatures will cool down in the 60s for our highs today, and for the overnight hours, we’ll flirt with the idea of hitting the freezing mark, so we’ll keep a close eye on that. Expect temperatures to slowly warm heading into the weekend before dropping again on Sunday.