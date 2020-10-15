Caprock High teacher wins national award for teaching excellence

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A teacher at Caprock High School is being nationally recognized for his work.
David Gibson, a machining teacher at CHS, is one of 18 teachers who won the 2020 Harbor Freight Tools for Schools Prize for Teaching Excellence.
The prize comes with a $50,000 reward for the school’s skilled trades program.
The nationwide competition honors outstanding instruction in skilled trades, and the teachers who inspire students to learn skills to prepare for life after they graduate.
Gibson was also a finalist for the award in 2019.
“At Amarillo ISD, we can’t emphasize enough the importance of career and technical education to equip students with valuable skills that translate to college and career paths," said Superintendent Doug Loomis. “David Gibson’s dedication to teaching the trades, and to his students, truly exemplifies the District’s mission to prepare our students for life and success beyond high school.”
Loomis said AISD will answer the investment made by teachers like David by prioritizing career and technical education through a new career academy beginning next fall.
Before becoming a teacher, Gibson started his career working on aircraft and in oil fields. He eventually earned an engineering degree and began running his own manufacturing company.
Gibson decided to become a teacher to give back to his community. AISD said he developed his skills by working with teachers at the school and groups like Titans of CNC, an advanced production facilities and education platform recognized and utilized by engineers, machinists, hobbyists, students and educators around the world.
“As an instructor, Gibson encourages his students to teach each other and work independently. They even run their own recruitment program for middle school students,” read a statement made my AISD. “Nine out of 10 of his students pursue further education after high school, whether two-or four-year college or apprenticeships and certifications.”
