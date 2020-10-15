Atmos donates $20,000 to Amarillo College fund providing utility assistance, food for students

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Atmos Energy donated $20,000 to a fund at Amarillo College yesterday.
The donation went to the No Excuses Fund, which AC says serves as a safety net for students whose academic attainments are at risk due to life barriers.
Funds will be administered by the AC Foundation.
“This gift from Atmos Energy will make a big difference in the lives of our students,” said Jordan Herrera, AC’S director of social services.
Herrera said half of the gift will be used to assist students who are struggling with utility bills and the other half will go to bolster the school’s food pantry fund.
“This is something we’re very happy to be able to do,” Michael Gonzales, pubic affairs manager for Atmos Energy, said. “A lot of families are struggling right now, and no one deserves to go hungry or have to worry about their utility bills when they are trying to concentrate on their work or studies."
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.