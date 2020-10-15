Amarillo COVID-19 report for Oct. 15 shows 168 new cases, 65 recoveries, 3 deaths

By Kaitlin Johnson | October 15, 2020 at 1:27 PM CDT - Updated October 15 at 1:27 PM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - There are now 3,509 active COVID-19 cases in the Amarillo area.

The City of Amarillo released the daily report of cases in Potter and Randall counties.

Today’s report shows 168 new cases, 65 recoveries and three deaths.

The report shows one death in Potter County and two in Randall County.

There are now 7,021 total confirmed cases in Potter County and 4,188 in Randall County.

7,563 people have recovered and 137 have died.

There are 114 pending tests.

The Amarillo Area Hospitalization Rate is now 12.49 percent.

Amarillo Update 10/15 (Source: Amarillo Public Health)

There are 16,097 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 12

Briscoe County: 12

Carson County: 18

Castro County: 249

Childress County: 66

Collingsworth County: 18

Cottle County: 25

Dallam County: 311

Deaf Smith County: 1,201

Donley County: 59

Gray County: 377

Hall County: 24

Hansford County: 111

Hartley County: 173

Hemphill County: 73

Hutchinson County: 192

Lipscomb County: 32

Moore County: 1,151

Motley County: 7

Ochiltree County: 127

Oldham County: 15

Parmer County: 415

Potter County: 7,021

Randall County: 4,188

Roberts County: 9

Sherman County: 60

Swisher County: 99

Wheeler County: 52

Out of the confirmed cases, there are 11,616 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 11

Briscoe County: 11

Carson County: 17

Castro County: 226

Cottle County: 19

Childress County: 59

Collingsworth County: 17

Dallam County: 257

Deaf Smith County: 1,100

Donley County: 53

Gray County: 333

Hall County: 15

Hartley County: 142

Hansford County: 100

Hemphill County: 60

Hutchinson County: 146

Lipscomb County: 25

Motley County: 7

Moore County: 1,100

Ochiltree County: 105

Oldham County: 14

Parmer County: 38

Potter County: 4,716

Randall County: 2,847

Roberts County: 7

Sherman County: 53

Swisher County: 90

Wheeler County: 48

There have also been 233 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 1

Briscoe County: 1

Castro County: 4

Cottle County: 2

Dallam County: 5

Deaf Smith County: 23

Donley County: 1

Gray County: 9

Hall County: 1

Hansford County: 4

Hartley County: 4

Hockley County: 4

Hutchinson County: 3

Ochiltree County: 4

Oldham County: 1

Moore County: 19

Parmer County: 7

Potter County: 85

Randall County: 52

Swisher County: 3

There are 1,777 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 72

Cimarron County: 32

Texas County: 1,673

There have been 1,116 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver: 39

Cimarron: 1

Texas County: 1,076

There have been 10 COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Texas County: 10

There are 1,612 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 1,136

Quay County: 80

Roosevelt County: 359

Union County: 37

There have been 16 deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 7

Quay County: 2

Roosevelt County: 4

Union County: 2

