WT’s VERO building expected to make an impact in West Texas

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After planning and designing the West Texas A&M veterinary, education, research and outreach (VERO) program, the building it will be housed is built and already being used.
The VERO building will host veterinarian students in their first two years of schooling in the Texas A&M University system.
The program hasn’t even started yet and some faculty already know it will be filling a need.
“We have a need for veterinary students in every small community. Whether it be Happy, or you name a small community, a veterinary service is needed in those small areas,” said Dee Griffin, director of VERO program at WT.
With the need for more veterinarians in general, the hope of the VERO program developing at WT is to eventually produce more veterinarians to serve West Texas.
“We thought is we could gather those students from this part of the world, successfully get them into vet school. Highly motivated, citizen orientated, community-oriented students. That we would have a really good shot at having them come back and serve the citizens,” said Griffin.
The new, and almost fully complete VERO building at WT is predicted to supply everything students need in their first two years as well as accommodate students who choose to come back for their fourth year of schooling.
“It provides a home for the program in general and then that will also provide the classroom space, the laboratory space, for the first two years of the program,” said Susan Eades, professor and head of large animal clinical science department, Texas A&M University.
The 2+2 Texas A&M VERO program mixed with the agriculture and opportunity already available in the Panhandle region is predicted to give students an advantage that not every veterinarian student has.
“We’ll be building upon the educational program that we have already created to where we are basically producing the best qualified, the best trained world practice veterinarians anywhere,” said Eades.
The VERO building is being used now by some fourth year students and faculty, but it will used by the 2+2 program beginning next fall.
Dr. Griffin says by that time, he expects they’ll already need additional classrooms.
