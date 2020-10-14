Ten high school football teams ranked in the Panhandle

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - In 4A Division I, the Canyon Eagles remain undefeated at 6-0 after their 45-14 win against the Andrews Mustangs. The Eagles are heading into a competitive week eight matchup against the Pampa Harvesters who are also undefeated with an additional win, 7-0. While the Harvesters are not ranked in the state of Texas they will pose a threat to the Eagles this Friday.