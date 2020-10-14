Ten high school football teams ranked in the Panhandle

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - In 4A Division I, the Canyon Eagles remain undefeated at 6-0 after their 45-14 win against the Andrews Mustangs. The Eagles are heading into a competitive week eight matchup against the Pampa Harvesters who are also undefeated with an additional win, 7-0. While the Harvesters are not ranked in the state of Texas they will pose a threat to the Eagles this Friday.
After a dominant win against the Highland Park Hornets, the Canadian Wildcats hold on to their number one ranking in 3A Division II heading into week eight. Despite missing out on a few games due to COVID-19, the Wildcats have proven they deserve to be the top ranked team in the Panhandle.
Two additional Panhandle area teams are ranked in 3A Division II. While the Spearman Lynx were on a bye-week last week they held on to their sixth place ranking. The Childress Bobcats are ranked tenth after their 52-14 win against Dimmitt.
The Wellington Skyrockets are ranked third in 2A Division II and are also undefeated. The Wheeler Mustangs and Vega Longhorns also find themselves ranked in 2A Division II at sixth and tenth respectively.
The Happy Cowboys are ranked sixth after their shutout win against Meadow. The Cowboys will play the 5-2 White Deer Bucks this Friday. The Valley Patriots looks to hold on to their perfect record in week eight. The Patriots will play the 2-5 Claude Mustangs on Friday.
