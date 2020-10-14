StoryCorps to record life stories from the High Plains, seeking interviewees

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A national storytelling organization is asking people in the High Plains region to participate in interviews about their life.
Story Corps, a national nonprofit organization dedicated to recording stories from people across the nation, will utilize a new virtual platform to record remote interviews throughout the High Plains Public Radio listener region.
StoryCorps “Virtual” Mobile Tour: High Plains will include interviews between two people "having meaningful conversations about who they are, what they’ve learned in life and how they want to be remembered.”
Those interested in participating will reserve a time to record and a trained StoryCorps facilitator will guide them through the interview process.
After each 40-minute recording session, participants receive a digital copy of their interview. With permission from the participants, a second copy will be archived at the American Folklife Center at the Library of Congress for future generations to hear.
Organizers said interviews will take place using remote video conference technology, similar to Zoom or FaceTime.
The organization was started in 2003 by documentary producer Dave Isay. Since that time, StoryCorps has traveled across the country to record interviews in an effort to create a world “where we listen closely to each other an recognize the beauty, grace and poetry in the lives and stories we find all around us.”
Interview booking opens today and interviews will be recorded starting October 28 through November 25.
To reserve a spot, call StoryCorps' 24 -hour toll-free reservation line at 1 (800) 850-4406 or visit their website. For questions, you can also contact High Plains Public Radio at (800) 678-7444.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.