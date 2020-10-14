State health officials report 28 new COVID-19 cases in Eastern New Mexico

By Tamlyn Cochran | October 14, 2020 at 5:12 PM CDT - Updated October 14 at 5:12 PM

SANTA FE, N.M. (KFDA) - State health officials reported 28 new COVID-19 cases in Eastern New Mexico today.

Officials reported 19 new cases in Curry County, nine in Roosevelt County.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents due to COVID-19 is now 921.

Including today’s reported cases, there are omw 34,290 total COVID-19 cases in New Mexico.

As of today, there are 145 people hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.

As of today, there are 19,127 COVID-19 cases designated as recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.

There are 1,612 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 1,136

Quay County: 80

Roosevelt County: 359

Union County: 37

There have been 16 deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 7

Quay County: 2

Roosevelt County: 4

Union County: 2

There are 15,929 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 12

Briscoe County: 12

Carson County: 18

Castro County: 249

Childress County: 66

Collingsworth County: 18

Cottle County: 25

Dallam County: 311

Deaf Smith County: 1,201

Donley County: 59

Gray County: 377

Hall County: 24

Hansford County: 111

Hartley County: 173

Hemphill County: 73

Hutchinson County: 192

Lipscomb County: 32

Moore County: 1,151

Motley County: 7

Ochiltree County: 127

Oldham County: 15

Parmer County: 415

Potter County: 6,941

Randall County: 4,100

Roberts County: 9

Sherman County: 60

Swisher County: 99

Wheeler County: 52

Out of the confirmed cases, there are 11,551 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 11

Briscoe County: 11

Carson County: 17

Castro County: 226

Cottle County: 19

Childress County: 59

Collingsworth County: 17

Dallam County: 257

Deaf Smith County: 1,100

Donley County: 53

Gray County: 333

Hall County: 15

Hartley County: 142

Hansford County: 100

Hemphill County: 60

Hutchinson County: 146

Lipscomb County: 25

Motley County: 7

Moore County: 1,100

Ochiltree County: 105

Oldham County: 14

Parmer County: 38

Potter County: 4,684

Randall County: 2,814

Roberts County: 7

Sherman County: 53

Swisher County: 90

Wheeler County: 48

There have also been 230 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 1

Briscoe County: 1

Castro County: 4

Cottle County: 2

Dallam County: 5

Deaf Smith County: 23

Donley County: 1

Gray County: 9

Hall County: 1

Hansford County: 4

Hartley County: 4

Hockley County: 4

Hutchinson County: 3

Ochiltree County: 4

Oldham County: 1

Moore County: 19

Parmer County: 7

Potter County: 84

Randall County: 50

Swisher County: 3

There are 1,777 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 72

Cimarron County: 32

Texas County: 1,673

There have been 1,116 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver: 39

Cimarron: 1

Texas County: 1,076

There have been 10 COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Texas County: 10

