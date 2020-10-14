State health officials report 28 new COVID-19 cases in Eastern New Mexico

SANTA FE, N.M. (KFDA) - State health officials reported 28 new COVID-19 cases in Eastern New Mexico today.
Officials reported 19 new cases in Curry County, nine in Roosevelt County.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents due to COVID-19 is now 921.
Including today’s reported cases, there are omw 34,290 total COVID-19 cases in New Mexico.
As of today, there are 145 people hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.
As of today, there are 19,127 COVID-19 cases designated as recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.
There are 1,612 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 1,136
Quay County: 80
Roosevelt County: 359
Union County: 37
There have been 16 deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 7
Quay County: 2
Roosevelt County: 4
Union County: 2
There are 15,929 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 12
Briscoe County: 12
Carson County: 18
Castro County: 249
Childress County: 66
Collingsworth County: 18
Cottle County: 25
Dallam County: 311
Deaf Smith County: 1,201
Donley County: 59
Gray County: 377
Hall County: 24
Hansford County: 111
Hartley County: 173
Hemphill County: 73
Hutchinson County: 192
Lipscomb County: 32
Moore County: 1,151
Motley County: 7
Ochiltree County: 127
Oldham County: 15
Parmer County: 415
Potter County: 6,941
Randall County: 4,100
Roberts County: 9
Sherman County: 60
Swisher County: 99
Wheeler County: 52
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 11,551 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 11
Briscoe County: 11
Carson County: 17
Castro County: 226
Cottle County: 19
Childress County: 59
Collingsworth County: 17
Dallam County: 257
Deaf Smith County: 1,100
Donley County: 53
Gray County: 333
Hall County: 15
Hartley County: 142
Hansford County: 100
Hemphill County: 60
Hutchinson County: 146
Lipscomb County: 25
Motley County: 7
Moore County: 1,100
Ochiltree County: 105
Oldham County: 14
Parmer County: 38
Potter County: 4,684
Randall County: 2,814
Roberts County: 7
Sherman County: 53
Swisher County: 90
Wheeler County: 48
There have also been 230 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 1
Briscoe County: 1
Castro County: 4
Cottle County: 2
Dallam County: 5
Deaf Smith County: 23
Donley County: 1
Gray County: 9
Hall County: 1
Hansford County: 4
Hartley County: 4
Hockley County: 4
Hutchinson County: 3
Ochiltree County: 4
Oldham County: 1
Moore County: 19
Parmer County: 7
Potter County: 84
Randall County: 50
Swisher County: 3
There are 1,777 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver County: 72
Cimarron County: 32
Texas County: 1,673
There have been 1,116 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver: 39
Cimarron: 1
Texas County: 1,076
There have been 10 COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Texas County: 10
