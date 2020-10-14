River Road ISD requiring all students to attend classes in-person

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - River Road ISD announced today the district will require all students to attend classes in-person.
The requirement begins Monday, Oct. 19.
Public Information Officer King Hill said the district notified parents last night.
The district previously offered online learning as an option. One reason for the change is student performance has lagged online including completion of assignments, assignments being late, lack of understanding of concepts and lack of socialization.
Teachers are also finding themselves stretched too thing.
If a student is quarantined due to COVID-19, the district will continue to provide services.
Hill also said parents have the option to withdraw their children from classes or other options like home schooling.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.