Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum to open new Prohibition Exhibit Saturday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum will be opening up their brand new Prohibition Exhibit this Saturday.
The exhibit includes old flapper dresses, beer barrels, signage and more from the 1920′s.
Exhibit curators are most excited about an actual old Tascosa saloon bar people used to illegally drink during the height of prohibition.
The exhibit will also have a special focus on how the Texas Panhandle played a role in the Prohibition Era.
“So you’ll hear localized stories like [how] the founder of Canyon wrote an op-ed piece encouraging people in the newspaper to vote to go dry,” said Stephanie Price, curator of the exhibit. “You’ll also hear national stories, those of Al Capone, of gangsters of the time and music that swept the country.”
The exhibit is family friendly and includes many fun augmented-reality components.
Visitors can scan QR codes on their phone and hear a speakeasy bartender and a jazz music expert speak about what about what their life was like in the 1920′s.
The first interactive element will happen right as you walk in the door.
“Back in the speakeasy days, you had to have a password. So in the times of COVID, we cant really have things that people can touch a lot, because, you know, sanitation and everything. So we made an automatic door. If you slide your hand in front of the door it will open for you so someone can let you in our speakeasy,” explained Price.
Curators hope that by providing a variety of artifacts and experiences, people can truly understand 1920′s culture and the conflict occurring at the time.
“It’s perfectly timely because in an election year, were all talking about different viewpoints and things. You can come and learn how there was people who were for towns being wet and how there were for people for towns being dry and how they coexisted. And how the idea of a flapper was emulated here but also there were people who weren’t flappers,” said Price.
Following this exhibit will be a Flapper Fashion gallery, which will open in December.
Tickets can be purchased here.
