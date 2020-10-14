Juvenile suspect arrested in connection with Saturday shooting

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department responded to a dispatch were a juvenile died and another arrested.
On October 10, around 3:42 p.m., APD officers were dispatched near north Washington Street on a juvenile who had been shot.
According to APD, the juvenile died at the scene from the injury.
Officers originally received conflicting information on how the injury was received and the number of people involved.
APD Homocide investigators, Juvenile Detectives, and CSI personnel responded to the scene.
Information from witnesses and evidence located at the scene confirmed that a crime had occurred.
A second juvenile who was present during the incident was arrested for murder.
The juvenile suspect was booked into the Youth Center of the High Plains.
