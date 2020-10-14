County judge keeps Potter County bars closed amid steady increase in COVID-19 cases

By Kaitlin Johnson | October 14, 2020 at 9:28 AM CDT - Updated October 14 at 9:30 AM

POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Bars in Potter County will remain closed as COVID-19 cases in the area continue to steadily increase.

Potter County Judge Nancy Tanner said due to the level red status in Amarillo, the bars in the county will remain closed.

Judge Tanner released the following statement.

I was contacted late yesterday afternoon by the City of Amarillo Health Department that our numbers are up again and have been steadily increasing daily. The primary concern at this point is the bed utilization in our hospitals. The rate of occupancy is at a critical stage which caused the City to raise us to level red. Because of this action, it is my intent at this time to keep the bars in Potter County closed for the time being. My main concern is for the safety of the public. I realize that revenue is being lost and I sincerely hope that this is temporary. It is my understanding that the City is keeping and has always kept close tabs on this, so I wait for their direction to take any further action.
Potter County Judge Nancy Tanner

Judge Tanner says she realizes that revenue is being lost, and she hopes this is temporary.

However, Judge Tanner says the main point of concern is the rate of occupancy at Amarillo hospitals.

