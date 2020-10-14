Doppler Dave Is Tracking A Strong Cold Front

Unseasonably warm and very dry air occupies our region today with highs near record levels in the mid 90s and relative humidities below 10%. Major changes are expected this evening, however, as a strong cold front surges in and produces a northerly wind gusting over 40mph and much cooler air. We expect to drop more than 50 degrees behind the front with lows plunging into the low 40s by tomorrow morning. A much cooler day will take place tomorrow as daytime temperatures stay in the 60s with diminishing winds.