Dr. Kati Wrubel, director of Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare (AAMW), has resigned, effective Monday (Oct. 12). The City of Amarillo is grateful for Wrubel’s service. As always, the health and welfare of animals in the city remains the top priority for AAMW, and this will continue. The process of selecting the new director for AAMW has started, and is in the initial phases. AAMW will continue to provide excellent service to the community as the selection process continues. The announcement of the new AAMW director will be made as soon as the selection process has been completed. As is city policy, personnel issues cannot be discussed.

David Henry, City of Amarillo Communications Manager