DHDC to host Dueling Pianos event this Saturday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Don Harrington Discovery Center will host an AfterDark, a night out reserved for adults, event this Saturday.
Dueling Pianos will be a night of singing and dancing, with guests able to request songs from Pete’s Dueling Piano Bar. Comedic bits and sing-alongs will also be part of the show.
“The team at DHDC is excited to showcase the Pete’s Dueling Pianos talents in Amarillo this year by also raising much needed funds for the museum,” according to a statement from DHDC.
The event includes an open bar, live science demonstrations, a catered dinner and opportunities to win prizes.
DHDC said safety protocols will be in place and all attendees will be asked health screening questions and have their temperate checked before entrance. Face coverings are also required.
Those interested in sponsoring a table should contact (806) 355-9547 or email rralston@dhdc.org to reserve a table.
