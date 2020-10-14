COVID-19 pandemic causes decline in breast cancer screenings

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - At the beginning of the pandemic, many medical facilities put on hold elective procedures to not overwhelm our hospitals.
A decision that kept people saved from COVID-19 but led to a decline in mammograms.
“According to the Heath Cost Institute at the peak of the pandemic, there was a 77 percent decrease in breast cancer screening nationwide,” said Lova Arenivas, M.D.,breast radiologist at Texas Breast Specialists. “Right now, it still remains down at 23 percent going into October, which is Breast Cancer Awareness Month.”
As in-person appointments and screenings started back up, local health centers and programs like, Texas Tech University’s Breast Cancer of Excellence, have seen an influx of women catching up with their mammograms, some of them needing financial assistance after loosing their jobs.
“About 10 percent to 20 percent of the women who I’ve spoken with are women who have lost their jobs to covid,” said Luz Santos, outreach specialist, TTUSHC Breast Cancer of Excellence. “As the matter of fact, I talked to one yesterday, is that quickly somebody’s situation can change.”
Although the pandemic has caused major declines, Breast Cancer of Excellence has seen more cancer diagnosis than usual.
“From July to now, I’ve probably had about four to five cancer diagnostics right now and that’s with the decrease of the women that I’ve been seeing,” said Santos. “That’s a lot! We normally don’t see that much in a year.”
Todos Medical, a company that focuses on cancer detection, has been developing a new test utilizing artificial intelligence (AI).
“We are developing using AI on blood, basically shining a laser through the blood,” said Gerald Commisiong, president & CEO of Todos Medical. “Turning that biology into data and then binding that data for algorithm to identify disease.”
However, they had to stop developing the developing of this new test due to COVID-19.
“When covid happened, we quickly pivoted and used all the lab space that we’re gonna do breast cancer work at to focus on covid," said Commisiong.
Early detection of any type of cancer is crucial for a cure and survival.
Because of that major decrease in mammography at the beginning of the pandemic, experts are estimating that over the next decade that might increase the number of women who die of breast cancer to about 5,000 to 5,500.
There’s still a disparity among Hispanics and African American women when it comes to cancer screening.
“Minorities are less likely to detect cancer at an early stage,” said Santos. “It’s harder to get Hispanic women in for testing.”
Doctors recommend starting annual screenings at the age of 40.
For women 20 to 30 can start annual mammograms, depending on their family history.
