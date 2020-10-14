City of Pampa reports 4 new COVID-19 cases, 27 recoveries

By Kaitlin Johnson | October 14, 2020 at 4:13 PM CDT - Updated October 14 at 4:13 PM

GRAY COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - There are now 35 active COVID-19 cases in Gray County.

The Texas Department of State Health Services notified the City of Pampa and Gray County of four new cases and 27 recoveries today.

Tee new cases brings the total to 377 in the county.

The new recoveries brings the total to 333.

There are 15,929 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 12

Briscoe County: 12

Carson County: 18

Castro County: 249

Childress County: 66

Collingsworth County: 18

Cottle County: 25

Dallam County: 311

Deaf Smith County: 1,201

Donley County: 59

Gray County: 377

Hall County: 24

Hansford County: 111

Hartley County: 173

Hemphill County: 73

Hutchinson County: 192

Lipscomb County: 32

Moore County: 1,151

Motley County: 7

Ochiltree County: 127

Oldham County: 15

Parmer County: 415

Potter County: 6,941

Randall County: 4,100

Roberts County: 9

Sherman County: 60

Swisher County: 99

Wheeler County: 52

Out of the confirmed cases, there are 11,551 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 11

Briscoe County: 11

Carson County: 17

Castro County: 226

Cottle County: 19

Childress County: 59

Collingsworth County: 17

Dallam County: 257

Deaf Smith County: 1,100

Donley County: 53

Gray County: 333

Hall County: 15

Hartley County: 142

Hansford County: 100

Hemphill County: 60

Hutchinson County: 146

Lipscomb County: 25

Motley County: 7

Moore County: 1,100

Ochiltree County: 105

Oldham County: 14

Parmer County: 38

Potter County: 4,684

Randall County: 2,814

Roberts County: 7

Sherman County: 53

Swisher County: 90

Wheeler County: 48

There have also been 230 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 1

Briscoe County: 1

Castro County: 4

Cottle County: 2

Dallam County: 5

Deaf Smith County: 23

Donley County: 1

Gray County: 9

Hall County: 1

Hansford County: 4

Hartley County: 4

Hockley County: 4

Hutchinson County: 3

Ochiltree County: 4

Oldham County: 1

Moore County: 19

Parmer County: 7

Potter County: 84

Randall County: 50

Swisher County: 3

There are 1,777 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 72

Cimarron County: 32

Texas County: 1,673

There have been 1,116 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver: 39

Cimarron: 1

Texas County: 1,076

There have been 10 COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Texas County: 10

There are 1,584 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 1,117

Quay County: 80

Roosevelt County: 350

Union County: 37

There have been 16 deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 7

Quay County: 2

Roosevelt County: 4

Union County: 2

