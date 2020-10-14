Buckle Up!

Today marks the beginning of some wild weather as we’re kicking off the second half of the week. For today, we’re looking at possibly record breaking heat as most of the area will see highs in the mid-to-upper 90s. Along with the heat, we’re seeing low humidity, bringing fire danger into the area, as the southwestern portions of the region are under a Red Flag Warning until this evening.
Starting tonight, a cold front will begin to push through the region, cooling us into the 40s overnight, and the 60s for our highs on Thursday. As of right now, Thursday night looks like a good shot at hitting our first freeze of the season.