Ammunition shortage impacts local law enforcement training

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Some local law enforcement is changing their training due to low ammunition throughout the nation.
During training days, Potter County officers shoot around 500 to 1000 bullets at silhouettes.
Due to it being so difficult to get ammunition now days, a few police departments have had to cut their firearms training by two thirds.
“If you don’t practice and train and you know keep up those skill sets, then they diminish,” said Hank Blanchard, a sergeant at the Randall County Sheriff’s Office.
Blanchard says shooting a gun is a perishable skill that needs to be practiced continuously.
The department hasn’t been able to do that with the limited number of bullets at their disposal.
“It’s cutting are ability to train our people by a third. That’s problematic because we want our people to be the best officers they can be. If it came down to needing to use a firearm to save someone’s life, we want them to be as skilled as they can possibly be to protect themselves, protect the general public and protect victims out there that are in trouble,” said Blanchard.
A sergeant for the Moore County Sheriff’s Office says these last six months have been the hardest he can remember to find bullets.
He says it’s due to factories lowering production during COVID-19, larger cities with riots more in need for ammunition and civilians are purchasing guns at a higher average.
“We’re all buying the same type of material so if there’s not any to purchase than it makes us have to train differently, be more conservative in our training, and it really affects us. If it affects Los Angeles, it affects Amarillo Police Department, it affects Moore County Sheriff’s Office because you can’t get these ammunitions or it takes months to get them in,” said Brandon Jones, lieutenant with the Moore County Sheriff’s Office.
He expects the next shipment of ammunition to come by April.
“We’re just waiting, waiting until we can get, waiting until they put production up and the country to calm down some and that stuff is available,” said Jones.
