AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo hospitals continue to see record numbers of COVID-19 patients as cases rise in the community.
Casie Stoughton, director of Amarillo Public Health, spoke about the recent move to Level Red.
The criteria the city looks at for Level Red is if our adult bed utilization is over 80 percent, the ICU is over 80 percent, the ventilator use is over 50 percent and the five day COVID-19 case average is over 80 cases per day.
Currently, we are at an average of 214 new cases per day.
Stoughton says there are no identified hotspots at this time. The cases continue to involve community transmission.
Dr. Scott Milton, public health authority with TTUHSC, says our numbers reflect increasing wide community transmission.
Dr. Brian Weis, chief medical officer at Northwest Texas Healthcare System, spoke about how the recent adjustment in the way the state calculates the hospitalization rate does not accurately reflect the amount of hospital beds available to manage a COVID-19 surge.
“They’re assuming all those licensed beds can somehow be utilized for a covid surge. That’s simply not true,” said Dr. Weis.
For example, Dr. Weis said “If our critical care unit is full of people suffering from COVID-19, I cannot recruit a labor and delivery bed to care for someone who has had a heart attack.”
“Just because you have a bed available doesn’t mean you have the staff," continued Dr. Weis.
As of today, NWTH has 50 staff members on quarantine.
Dr. Weis said that patients are having to wait in the Emergency Room for a bed to become available.
NWTH currently has 60 COVID-19 patients, with 20 in the ICU and seven on ventilators.
The hospital is changing the visitation to one visitor per patient and no visitors for COVID-19 patients.
Dr. Michael Lamanteer, chief medical officer at BSA, said BSA continues to see a record number of COVID-19 patients.
“Bottom line is, we continue to break records at BSA when it comes to COVID-19 over the past week, and that is not a good thing,” he said.
BSA has 82 COVID-19 patients today, with 28 in the ICU and 13 on ventilators.
BSA has 69 staff members on quarantine, and 29 of those are nurses.
The hospital now has 16 nurses and six respiratory therapists from an outside source to help staff the facility. Dr. Lamanteer says the majority of the staff under quarantine are due to community exposures.
“Our folks are less at risk to getting COVID-19 in the hospital than they are in the community at this point," he said.
However, Dr. Lamanteer said the record numbers of COVID-19 patients will likely continue.
“We have not yet peaked, and we are all concerned about when we are going to peak,” he said.
BSA has also restricted visitation this week to one visitor per patient per day.
The Amarillo VA also continues to see record numbers of veterans with COVID-19.
Dr. Rodney Gonzales, director of Amarillo VA, said there are currently eight COVID-19 patients at the VA.
This makes a combined 150 COVID-19 patients at all Amarillo hospitals.
Four of the COVID-19 patients at the VA are in the ICU at this time.
89 veterans are in home isolation with COVID-19.
