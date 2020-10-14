Amarillo COVID-19 report for Oct. 14 shows 264 new cases, 118 recoveries, 3 deaths

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - There are now 3,409 active COVID-19 cases in the Amarillo area.
The City of Amarillo released the daily report of cases in Potter and Randall counties.
Today’s report shows 264 new cases, 118 recoveries and three deaths.
The report shows three additional deaths in Potter County.
There are now 6,941 total confirmed cases in Potter County and 4,100 in Randall County.
7,498 people have recovered and 134 have died.
There are 61 pending tests.
The Amarillo Area Hospitalization Rate is now 11.54 percent.
There are 15,918 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 12
Briscoe County: 12
Carson County: 18
Castro County: 249
Childress County: 66
Collingsworth County: 18
Cottle County: 25
Dallam County: 311
Deaf Smith County: 1,201
Donley County: 59
Gray County: 366
Hall County: 24
Hansford County: 111
Hartley County: 173
Hemphill County: 73
Hutchinson County: 192
Lipscomb County: 32
Moore County: 1,151
Motley County: 7
Ochiltree County: 127
Oldham County: 15
Parmer County: 415
Potter County: 6,941
Randall County: 4,100
Roberts County: 9
Sherman County: 60
Swisher County: 99
Wheeler County: 52
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 11,524 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 11
Briscoe County: 11
Carson County: 17
Castro County: 226
Cottle County: 19
Childress County: 59
Collingsworth County: 17
Dallam County: 257
Deaf Smith County: 1,100
Donley County: 53
Gray County: 306
Hall County: 15
Hartley County: 142
Hansford County: 100
Hemphill County: 60
Hutchinson County: 146
Lipscomb County: 25
Motley County: 7
Moore County: 1,100
Ochiltree County: 105
Oldham County: 14
Parmer County: 38
Potter County: 4,684
Randall County: 2,814
Roberts County: 7
Sherman County: 53
Swisher County: 90
Wheeler County: 48
There have also been 230 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 1
Briscoe County: 1
Castro County: 4
Cottle County: 2
Dallam County: 5
Deaf Smith County: 23
Donley County: 1
Gray County: 9
Hall County: 1
Hansford County: 4
Hartley County: 4
Hockley County: 4
Hutchinson County: 3
Ochiltree County: 4
Oldham County: 1
Moore County: 19
Parmer County: 7
Potter County: 84
Randall County: 50
Swisher County: 3
There are 1,777 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver County: 72
Cimarron County: 32
Texas County: 1,673
There have been 1,116 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver: 39
Cimarron: 1
Texas County: 1,076
There have been 10 COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Texas County: 10
There are 1,584 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 1,117
Quay County: 80
Roosevelt County: 350
Union County: 37
There have been 16 deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 7
Quay County: 2
Roosevelt County: 4
Union County: 2
