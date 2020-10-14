Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare $1.4 million expansion will be completed under budget

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare building is a proposition 2 project that was voted by the public in 2016 for public safety.
There were four different projects originally and the city approved the projects to be combined into one structure. This allowed the project to stay two years ahead of schedule.
The city’s approval also allowed the project to stay under the $1.4 million budget and has met all of the contract’s deadlines.
“Were currently in the process of actually painting walls right now and fixing to put in the ceiling grids. So, once we get to that point of a construction project were just about complete,” said Jerry Danforth, director of facilities in capital projects in the city of Amarillo.
The features of the new building will include an enhanced kennel kit capacity, outdoor dog runs, small veterinary clinic with ability to do spray and neuters, expanded built in training facility, additional office space and new digital footprint.
“This building acts as an isolation structure. It’s designed to isolate animals that are potentially ill or sick to stop cross contamination. It’s also designed for dangerous animals that might pose a hazard to the public. So, this gives us a place where we can quarantine or isolate these animals from the general population of the animal management facility,” said Danforth.
The new expansion is located directly behind the current building with plans to continue using both facilities.
“As you can see it’s a bunch of small items that have to be done construction wise, but most of those move pretty quickly. So, we don’t foresee any issues as far as us finishing on time and on budget,” said Danforth.
This also gives staff the capability of having additional space, extra parking and added security for the public.
The construction will be completed within the next four weeks and plans to open the first week of December.
