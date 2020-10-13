Warming up, Cooling down

Today begins a two day warming trend, then it’s bombs away with cooler temperatures as the first in a series of cold fronts arrive! For today we’ll see daytime highs warming into the 80s, then up into the upper 90s for Wednesday. After that, expect a strong cold front to push through the region late Wednesday, dropping our Thursday temps down into the 60s for our highs, and the first freeze could be on its way Thursday night. Another cold front will arrive this weekend dropping our temperatures yet again.