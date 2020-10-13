Equity Fund to benefit ‘communities of color’ in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Broc Carter with the Amarillo Area Foundation joined the Chat to discuss AAF’s new Equity Fund to launch this week.
The Equity Fund will benefit populations of color in the Amarillo community.
“We’re talking about the heights, Los Barrios, San Jacinto neighborhood(s) and then the refugee population,” Carter said. “The fund was established to create grants that would help with creating equity in those populations.”
He said the foundation has never done anything like this before, as the grants will be decided on by the communities they will benefit.
“There is a community liaison from each of those communities...they will be making the decisions on where those grants will go,” he said. “We will just be there to help facilitate.”
The foundation said the fund is keeping with their mission to improve the quality of life for residents of the Texas Panhandle - regardless of their race or ethnicity.
AAF said the fund was created after a conversation with local NAACP leaders to discuss needs in our area. The purpose of the Equity Fund is to support Black, Latinx, refugee and other communities of color with needs such as scholarships, professional development opportunities and education and technology training.
The foundation will launch the fund with a live event at 7:00 p.m. Thursday via Facebook.
The event will include a screening of the documentary “Living History: A Collection of Experiences."
Viewers will have the opportunity to contribute to the Equity Fund on Facebook.
