Early voting begins in Texas today

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Texas voters are able to vote starting today until October 30.
Here are a few things voters should know if they plan to cast their ballot early this year.
Before heading to the polls, voters should ensure they bring one of seven acceptable forms of photo ID: Texas Drivers License, Texas Election ID Certificate, Texas Personal ID Card, Texas Handgun License, Unites States Military ID card, United States Citizenship Certificate or a Unites States Passport.
Randall County voters can view information on this year’s ballot on the county’s election administration website. The early voting schedule for Randall County can be viewed here.
Potter County voters can view a full list of early voting locations here, as well as view sample ballots.
To find additional information on supporting forms of ID or election information for additional Texas counties, visit the state’s voting website.
View our story on contested races, bond issues and charter amendments for information on this year’s ballot.
