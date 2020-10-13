Crews responding to house fire near NE 11th and North Johnson, 1 death confirmed

House fire on 11th and Johnson (Source: KFDA)
By Kaitlin Johnson | October 13, 2020 at 12:56 PM CDT - Updated October 13 at 2:02 PM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Crews are responding to a two-alarm fire near Northeast 11th Avenue and North Johnson Street.

Crews were called to the fire around 12:20 p.m.

According to the Amarillo Fire Department, one death has been confirmed.

AFD says the death has been identified as a 4-year-old child.

Crews tried to bust into the home and rescue the child, but heavy smoke prevented the rescue.

The fire was considered under control just before 1:00 p.m.

Details are limited at this time.

NewsChannel 10 crews are at the scene and will provide more information as it becomes available.

