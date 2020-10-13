APD: Suspect in Amarillo Blvd. homicide arrested, victim identified

By Bailie Myers | October 13, 2020 at 12:32 PM CDT - Updated October 13 at 12:39 PM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Police have arrested the suspect in a stabbing that left one man dead last week.

Police were dispatched at 9:34 p.m. to the 2200 block of Amarillo Boulevard on reports of a stabbing Friday.

The victim has been identified as 34-year-old Peter Christophe Fischer. Police said he died on the scene as a result of his injuries.

APD said the suspect in the case, 38-year-old John Richard Dudas, was arrested for the charge of murder.

The APD Homicide Unit is still investigating the case and asking for witnesses to contact them at (806) 378-9468.

