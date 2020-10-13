Annual LIPS fundraiser goes virtual, includes NFL speaker and live auction

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Opportunity School’s annual ‘LIPS but Not LIPS’ fundraiser may be virtual this year, but they’re still making sure viewers get the same fun experience, featuring a ‘Best of Lips’ show and interviews with prominent past LIPS performers.
They will also be joined by NFL defensive back, Montrel Meander.
Meander currently plays professional football for the Cleveland Browns, but got his start at the local opportunity school and then graduated from Palo Duro High School.
“Montrel will be sharing his story about just his path to where he is today at the Cleveland browns and his memories about opportunity school,” said Jill Goodrich, executive director of Opportunity School. “And now as a new father, how important he believes in supporting children and families in our community.”
The silent auction has already started online, offering COVID-friendly experience items such as s’mores and stargazing in Palo Duro Canyon.
To participate, you must register for the auction and then you may receive live updates regarding your bidding items.
“So everybody is downloading something called Handbid. You do it all via cell phone. You get up to the minute updates about where your item is at, they’ll text you if you’ve been outbid. It’s really fun,” said Meaghan Collier, an Opportunity School board member.
The money raised from the event is vital to the Opportunity School.
The school is responsible for raising 50% of their budget in donations every year, and LIPS brings in about 10-percent of that.
“We have to raise about 50% of our budget in donations every year to cover the cost of providing very high quality, nationally accredited, early childhood education in Amarillo for the children in our community who need it the most,” said Goodrich. “We serve primarily low income families.”
The money raised goes towards general operations, such as utilities, teacher salaries and the extra cleaning supplies they will need this year.
The event airs this Thursday at 7:00 p.m. and will last for one hour.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.