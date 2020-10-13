Amarillo leaders asked for supplies due to stretched hospital resources

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo COVID-19 level moves to red with stricter recommendations.
Amarillo leaders heard today how city hospitals are struggling as COVID-19 cases surge.
Assistant City Manager Kevin Starbuck told city council members that hospital resources are stretched to the breaking point.
He said the main hospitals have asked the regional trauma system oversight organization for personal protection equipment, testing supplies and especially for more workers because the disease has put staff members in quarantine after exposures in the community.
Public Health Director Casie Staughton said, city hospitals are too full to take patients from regional hospitals, and they are instead going as far away as Oklahoma City because Lubbock hospitals are also jammed.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.