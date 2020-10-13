Amarillo COVID-19 report for Oct. 13 shows 269 new cases, 123 recoveries, 5 deaths

By Kaitlin Johnson | October 13, 2020 at 12:48 PM CDT - Updated October 13 at 12:48 PM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - There are now 3,266 active COVID-19 cases in the Amarillo area.

The City of Amarillo released the daily report of cases in Potter and Randall counties.

Today’s report shows 269 new cases, 123 recoveries and five deaths.

The report shows four additional deaths in Potter County and one in Randall County.

There are now a total of 6,822 cases in Potter County and 3,955 in Randall County.

7,380 people have recovered and 131 have died.

There are 81 pending tests.

The Amarillo Area Hospitalization Rate is now 11.41 percent.

There are 15,608 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 12

Briscoe County: 12

Carson County: 18

Castro County: 249

Childress County: 66

Collingsworth County: 18

Cottle County: 25

Dallam County: 311

Deaf Smith County: 1,165

Donley County: 59

Gray County: 360

Hall County: 24

Hansford County: 111

Hartley County: 173

Hemphill County: 73

Hutchinson County: 192

Lipscomb County: 32

Moore County: 1,151

Motley County: 7

Ochiltree County: 127

Oldham County: 15

Parmer County: 415

Potter County: 6,822

Randall County: 3,955

Roberts County: 9

Sherman County: 60

Swisher County: 99

Wheeler County: 48

Out of the confirmed cases, there are 11,360 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 11

Briscoe County: 11

Carson County: 17

Castro County: 226

Cottle County: 19

Childress County: 59

Collingsworth County: 17

Dallam County: 257

Deaf Smith County: 1,054

Donley County: 53

Gray County: 306

Hall County: 15

Hartley County: 142

Hansford County: 100

Hemphill County: 60

Hutchinson County: 146

Lipscomb County: 25

Motley County: 7

Moore County: 1,100

Ochiltree County: 105

Oldham County: 14

Parmer County: 38

Potter County: 4,630

Randall County: 2,750

Roberts County: 7

Sherman County: 53

Swisher County: 90

Wheeler County: 48

There have also been 226 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 1

Briscoe County: 1

Castro County: 4

Cottle County: 2

Dallam County: 5

Deaf Smith County: 22

Donley County: 1

Gray County: 9

Hall County: 1

Hansford County: 4

Hartley County: 4

Hockley County: 4

Hutchinson County: 3

Ochiltree County: 4

Oldham County: 1

Moore County: 19

Parmer County: 7

Potter County: 81

Randall County: 50

Swisher County: 3

There are 1,777 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 72

Cimarron County: 32

Texas County: 1,673

There have been 1,116 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver: 39

Cimarron: 1

Texas County: 1,076

There have been ten COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Texas County: 10

There are 1,553 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 1,093

Quay County: 79

Roosevelt County: 344

Union County: 37

There have been 16 deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 7

Quay County: 2

Roosevelt County: 4

Union County: 2

