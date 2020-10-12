Why you notice drop in hospitalization rates in your area

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The hospitalization rate is responsible for the capacity at which businesses can open.
The rule is that if the hospitalization rate in a certain area is higher than 15 percent for seven consecutive days, then businesses must scale back from a 75 percent to a 50 percent capacity.
In Amarillo, today would have been the 8th consecutive day, causing changes to around the area business capacity. However, the executive order changes the way that rate is calculated.
Before the calculation method for hospitalization rate was based on number of COVID-19 positive patients divided by the total number of hospitalizations.
Now with the new calculations method that will go into effect this Wednesday, the hospitalization rate will be determined by the number of COVID-19 positive patients divided by the total hospital capacity.
This change in calculation method explains why today’s Amarillo City COVID-19 report card shows a drastic drop-in hospitalization rate at 10.44 percent.
For example, the rate with the current formula had the Amarillo area at 18 percent on Friday. With the new formula, that rate for the same day comes out to 8.5 percent.
Despite the change in the way the hospitalization rate it determined, the mark for when businesses should limit capacity remains the same at 15 percent which is why the increase in cases at the moment does not change the capacity at which area businesses are currently operating.
Still, Amarillo hospitals are seeing an increase in patients and unlike the spike in March and April in which cases were concentrated around the meat packing plants, the cases now are community wide.
“I would argue this is worse, this is the most dramatic spike we have seen since the beginning of this pandemic,” said Dr.Brian Weis, Chief Medical Officer at NWTHS. “So that is a concern because it is happening so fast, and I think both us and BSA have seen our numbers certainly double if not more over the last fourteen days. So, this is a very sharp upward increase of activity at the hospitals.”
Currently northwest does not have any more critical care availability, they have maxed out their dedicated COVID unit, and opened an accessory unit that is also almost maxed. They also have 45 employees quarantined compared to the average 14 in the past months.
Previously, they were able to request additional nurses through a national program, but that program has also dried up which puts Northwest in a tight position when it comes to staffing. Dr. Weis says they are gaining patients and losing staff.
The governor’s office did not get back to us about any possible changes to the 15 percent mark. The City of Amarillo also directed us to the state to further discuss the change in rate calculations.
