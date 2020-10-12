'They’re concerned of safety’: More women participating in classes to get license to carry a firearm

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) -Karen Schrader never felt the need to carry a firearm until a few years back, when someone broke into her home.
“It took the sheriff 28 minutes to get to us because we live in the country,” said Schrader. “That brought home to me, the fact that you can’t always depend on someone to get there as quickly as you need them.”
Although the event wasn’t violent, she decided she would not put herself or her family in that position again.
“If it had been different, I wouldn’t have been able to defend myself,” said Schrader. “I would not had been able to get help quickly enough to change the situation, and I didn’t like that feeling so, that’s when I really began my journey with learning to defend myself and then thinking through it, and realizing that I needed to be able to empower and equip other women to do the same.”
Schrader, not only got her license to carry a firearm but also opened and became the primary instructor of P23:4 Firearms Instruction & Training LLC, where in the last three months, over 60 percent of her attendees are female.
“There’s been an uptick in the last probably six to nine months,” said Schrader. “Prior to that, it was pretty well balanced but it’s moving in the direction of more and more women, more first-time gun owners.”
A trend that has also seen Steve Mondini, president and general manager at Take Aim Shooting Complex.
“A lot more women are getting into the sport and getting their license to carry,” said Mondini. “They’re concerned of safety, things going on in the world, things like that, they’re just being a little bit more cautious and aware of what’s going on around them.”
As more women purchase firearms, there also continues to be an increase in the popularity of target shooting for sport.
“Many of them are very, very interested in shooting competitively, It is a growing sport," said Schrader. “I’m also a member at Amarillo Rifle and Pistol Club and they have asked to get some competitive events with them strictly for women because is such a growing recreational sport.”
If you choose to get your license, instructors recommend getting familiar with handling a gun before starting training.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.