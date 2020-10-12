Texas Oncology to expand cancer treatment services with second location

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - City council members will hear a tax abatement request for a cancer treatment facility to be developed in Amarillo.
On November 17, the council will consider the application for property tax abatement submitted by NexCore Group, LLC and Physician Reliance, LLC.
The real estate and equipment companies are seeking the tax abatement as they are set to develop a second location for Texas Oncology in Amarillo.
Texas Oncology, which has one location, is expanding with a second location to be built at the Post West Business Park.
The facility will be a 50,000 square foot cancer treatment center, according to the notice of tax abatement consideration.
Total costs are estimated to be over $31 million and the facility will be located on a nearly five-acre plot near Point West Parkway.
The application for tax abatement will be reviewed by the city council via a video conference at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 17.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.