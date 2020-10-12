Pleasant, but Dry Day Ahead

After last night’s cold front has rolled through, expect winds to begin to calm as we go throughout the morning, however, they will pick back up as we head into the evening and overnight hours, although they will shift out of the southwest by that point. We’ll see pleasant highs in the area today in the mid-70s thanks to the previously mentioned cold front. One problem we face for today is fire danger, as crews still battle the jackalope fire, we’re looking at another day of dry conditions that will be conducive to more fires possibly.