New campaign hopes to limit local bicyclist fatalities

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - TxDOT’s first ever public education campaign towards bicyclist safety plans to help Amarillo’s local riders.
Some bicyclist groups throughout the nation think this campaign is a step in the right direction.
A few members don’t even ride on typical bicycle lanes throughout the city due to the increased fear of getting hit by a motorist.
“I think Amarillo scores pretty low on the bicycle for people group as score for cycling safety,” said Heath Wakefield, vice president of the Old Tascosa Cycling.
“We used to feel very safe on two lane roads, now it is pretty treacherous to go on a road that has a wide shoulder,” said Jobe Rodgers, member of Team Velocity Bike Shop.
Both local cyclists stopped using bike lanes throughout the city due to the fear of being hit by a car.
They say a majority of the riding community feels the same way.
The campaign will have billboards, buses and social media highlighting this message with one goal in mind.
“Decrease the fatalities, decrease the injuries and you know get to the point where we have no fatalities or injuries,” said Mark Cross, information specialist for TxDOT.
Amarillo had 27 crashes and 11 serious injuries involving bicyclists last year.
“People are distracted more, people are in a hurry, all the rates of speed on most roads have gone up, highways are now at 70 to 80. People drive on little highways at 70 now, they don’t drive 50 now which is usually the speed limit but it’s just because their used to driving 70 now,” said Wakefield.
These riders think if the campaign works, they’ll see more bicyclists on the road.
