Mid week warm up

Tonight will cool down into the 40s with light winds and clear skies. Those same clear skies will allow for a fast warm up on Tuesday with light winds making for another nice but warmer day. Hot weather returns for Wednesday as westerly winds return helping to push our temperatures well into the mid 90s. Another strong cold front will arrive for Thursday with highs staying in the 60s and by Friday morning there could be some freezing temperatures in parts of the area.