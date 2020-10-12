Lone Star Ballet closes for 2 weeks, cancels ‘WOLF’ performances due to COVID-19 cases

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Lone Star Ballet facilities will close for two weeks, and the upcoming performances of “WOLF” have been canceled to due COVID-19 cases in the Ballet.
According to a news release, the Lone Star Ballet has received notification that more than one dancer has tested positive for the virus.
Due to the concern for staff, dancers and their families, the Ballet has decided to take these steps:
- Beginning Oct. 12, the LSB Amarillo and all satellite locations will be closed for at least two weeks.
- The Academy Director, Roxann Seaton, is setting up Google Meet classes for the locations. The links for those classes will be sent to LSB families.
- The scheduled performances of 'WOLF" on Oct. 23 and Oct. 24 have been canceled. The Ballet is negotiating for a possible reschedule in February.
- After two weeks of this safety precaution, the Ballet will re-evaluate. The Ballet anticipates the classes and preparation for “THE NUTCRACKER” will resume.
LSB says they regularly cleans and disinfects all areas where those present will be taking classes or rehearsing, and masks and social distancing are required.
