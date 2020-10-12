Forum on Amarillo eviction resources and homelessness to be held virtually

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo United Citizens Forum will host a discussion on eviction resources and homelessness tomorrow.
The Amarillo Eviction Resources Forum will be a virtual event hosted from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. via Zoom.
Panelists include Jason Riddlespurger with the City of Amarillo, Christy Hilbert with Panhandle Community Services, Kay Pechin with Legal Aid of Northwest Texas and Katie Noffsker with the United Way of Amarillo & Canyon and 211.
The Zoom event can be found here. The meeting ID is 882 439 0396 and the password is 1980.
