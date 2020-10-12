Early voting for 2020 election starting tomorrow

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Voting starts tomorrow with a few contested races, bond issues and charter amendments in Amarillo.
Voters can start having their say tomorrow through October 30 in early voting.
The contested local races in the immediate area are in Potter County with Republican Scott Brumley and Democrat Ryan Brown competing to be county attorney and Republican Kerry Haney going against Idella Thomas-Jackson for constable in Precinct 4.
Amarillo’s ballots feature a proposed $275,000,000 debt issue to improve and expand the Civic Center including moving City Hall to another cite.
Ballots also include the following propositions:
- Proposition A in Potter County - The issuance of $275,000,000 General Obligation Bonds for Convention Center Facilities Expansion and Imposition of a Tax Sufficient to Pay the Principal of and interest on the bonds.
- Proposition B in Potter County - To amend Article V, Section 12 of the Amarillo City Charter to provide for a four year term of office for Mayor and each city council member with those terms being staggered as provided by ordinance and conforming amendments as required by state law.
- Proposition C in Potter County- To amend Article V, Section 12(a) of the Amarillo City Charter to provide for the Mayor and council members to meet to qualify for office on the day of the election canvass and thereafter meet not less than 24 times per calendar year.
- Proposition A in Randall County - The issuance of $275,000,000 General Obligation Bonds for Convention Center Facilities Expansion and Imposition of a Tax Sufficient to Pay the Principal of and interest on the bonds.
- Proposition B in Randall County - To amend Article V, Section 2 of the Amarillo City Charter to provide for a four year term of office for Mayor and each city council member with those terms being staggered as provided by ordinance and conforming amendments as required by state law.
- Proposition C in Randall County - To amend Article V, Section 12(a) of the Amarillo City Charter to provide for the Mayor and council members to meet to qualify for office on the day of the election canvass and thereafter meet not less than 24 times per calendar year.
There are also two charter amendments on the ballot to make city council positions four years instead of two and stagger those terms so not every council member is up for election every time.
Another cuts the number of required council meetings to no fewer than 24 per year instead of every week.
Borger ballots will have a proposal for a variety of ways to fund the renovation of the 1957 Dome activity center.
