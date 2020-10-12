Doppler Dave Has A Roller Coaster Outlook

We are experiencing weather that is much more typical of October today. A cold front arrived last night and brought cooler weather to our region with highs in the 70s today instead of the 90s we had over the weekend. We are also much calmer today after the desert winds of yesterday gusting over 40mph. We expect a roller coaster pattern for the rest of the week with a quick warm up followed by a sharp drop in temperatures. Highs tomorrow will be in the 80s, but we may set another record high in the 90s on Wednesday. A strong cold front will then bring much cooler weather Thursday.