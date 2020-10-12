Borger fertilizer company donating money for landmark upgrade

BORGER, Texas (KFDA) -Borger announced today that the fertilizer company Nutrien is donating $285,000 for updating the landmark.
The Borger City Council recently accepted a $285,000 pledge from Nutrien to support the City’s Aluminum Dome project.
Nutrien pledge provides $57,000 a year, recognizing 1957 as the Dome’s original construction date, for five years.
Nutrien’s support continues their long history of partnering with Borger to improve our community, supporting both Nutrien and the city of Borger’s mission.
The project will completely renovate the existing Aluminum Dome adding modern amenities such as lighting, heating and air, waterproofing, and acoustic treatments.
Anew multi-use banquet hall, two meeting rooms, a catering kitchen, and bathrooms will be added.
The facility design supports many indoor and outdoor events, including provisions for concerts, weddings, large catered meals, stock shows, car shows, ag education, and regional meetings and conventions.
Nutrien’s investment supports five total funding sources.
Other sources include Hotel Occupancy Tax, a Venue Tax, Tourism Funding Balance, and existing property tax revenue.
The venue Tax will be on the November 3, ballot; if approved it establishes a 2 percent Hotel Occupancy Tax in support of the Dome.
Like existing Hotel Occupancy Tax, it is added onto a traveler’s hotel bill and collected by the hotel then paid to the city.
The complete project finance plan can be found here.
