Amarillo Workforce Solutions to host first virtual job fair

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Workforce Solutions is giving Amarillo job seekers the opportunity to meet new employers from the comfort of their home on Tuesday.
A free virtual job fair will take place from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. online here.
The event will provide large-scale recruitment opportunities for the business community in the Texas Panhandle.
Virtual booths will give job seekers access to two or more company representatives at a time.
The organization said over 1,500 people attended the last Amarillo job fair.
