Amarillo Workforce Solutions to host first virtual job fair
By Bailie Myers | October 12, 2020 at 11:15 AM CDT - Updated October 12 at 11:15 AM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Workforce Solutions is giving Amarillo job seekers the opportunity to meet new employers from the comfort of their home on Tuesday.

A free virtual job fair will take place from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. online here.

The event will provide large-scale recruitment opportunities for the business community in the Texas Panhandle.

Virtual booths will give job seekers access to two or more company representatives at a time.

The organization said over 1,500 people attended the last Amarillo job fair.

